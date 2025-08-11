August 11, 2025 2:03 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Xtant Medical Hldgs

Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xtant Medical Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

The announcement from Xtant Medical Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.73% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Xtant Medical Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02
EPS Actual 0 -0.02 -0.04 -0.03
Price Change % 15.0% -4.0% -13.0% -5.0%

Tracking Xtant Medical Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Xtant Medical Hldgs were trading at $0.62 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Xtant Medical Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
