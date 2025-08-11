Earnings Preview For Nano X Imaging

Nano X Imaging NNOX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Nano X Imaging to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

Anticipation surrounds Nano X Imaging's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nano X Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.17 -0.15 -0.14 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% 3.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Nano X Imaging Shares

Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $4.65 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.96%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

