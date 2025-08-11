August 11, 2025 1:03 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: RGC Resources's Quarterly Earnings

RGC Resources RGCO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that RGC Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

RGC Resources bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.32% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at RGC Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.50 -0.01 0.07
EPS Actual 0.74 0.51 0.01 0.02
Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of RGC Resources were trading at $21.28 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for RGC Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
