An Overview of Hyliion Holdings's Earnings

Hyliion Holdings HYLN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hyliion Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.09.

The announcement from Hyliion Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 17.8% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Hyliion Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.08 -0.06 -0.06 Price Change % -18.0% 1.0% -3.0% -5.0%

Tracking Hyliion Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Hyliion Holdings were trading at $1.53 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.0%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hyliion Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.