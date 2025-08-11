August 11, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

Insights Ahead: Spectral AI's Quarterly Earnings

Spectral AI MDAI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Spectral AI will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Spectral AI are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 8.45% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Spectral AI's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.14 -0.16 -0.18
EPS Actual -0.05 -0.41 -0.08 -0.16
Price Change % -8.0% -12.0% -11.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Spectral AI's Stock

Shares of Spectral AI were trading at $2.44 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

