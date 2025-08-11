Uncovering Potential: Bitcoin Depot's Earnings Preview

Bitcoin Depot BTM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bitcoin Depot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

The market awaits Bitcoin Depot's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 28.23% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bitcoin Depot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 -0.01 0 0 EPS Actual 0.2 -0.21 -0.05 -0.13 Price Change % 28.000000000000004% 0.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking Bitcoin Depot's Stock Performance

Shares of Bitcoin Depot were trading at $4.9 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 214.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Bitcoin Depot visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.