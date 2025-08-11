A Look at Ondas Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Ondas Holdings ONDS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Ondas Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Ondas Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ondas Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.09 -0.12 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 -0.14 Price Change % 9.0% -3.0% -4.0% 12.0%

Ondas Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Ondas Holdings were trading at $3.55 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 398.55%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ondas Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.