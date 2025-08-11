Uncovering Potential: Okeanis Eco Tankers's Earnings Preview

Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Okeanis Eco Tankers to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Investors in Okeanis Eco Tankers are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.12, leading to a 3.78% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Okeanis Eco Tankers's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.22 0.09 EPS Actual 0.36 0.41 0.45 1.23 Price Change % -4.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Okeanis Eco Tankers's Stock

Shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers were trading at $24.44 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.82%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Okeanis Eco Tankers

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Okeanis Eco Tankers.

The consensus rating for Okeanis Eco Tankers is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $29.0 implies a potential 18.66% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of New Fortress Energy, Tsakos Energy Navigation and Nordic American Tankers, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for New Fortress Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential 74.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tsakos Energy Navigation, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 14.08% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordic American Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 87.73% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for New Fortress Energy, Tsakos Energy Navigation and Nordic American Tankers, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Excelerate Energy Buy 57.46% $90.75M 9.92% New Fortress Energy Buy -31.84% $107.93M -11.04% Tsakos Energy Navigation Neutral -2.25% $66.97M 1.78% Nordic American Tankers Neutral -37.36% $8.20M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Okeanis Eco Tankers ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus and Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp owns and operates tanker vessels in Greece. The business of the company is to own, charter out, and operate tanker vessels. The company owns, through its vessel-owning subsidiaries, a fleet of around seven tanker vessels and has around eight tanker vessels on order. The sailing fleet consists of around six modern Suezmax tankers and eight VLCC tankers.

Financial Milestones: Okeanis Eco Tankers's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Okeanis Eco Tankers's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -27.88%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Okeanis Eco Tankers's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.67%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Okeanis Eco Tankers's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, Okeanis Eco Tankers adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

