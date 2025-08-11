Preview: United States Antimony's Earnings

United States Antimony UAMY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that United States Antimony will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The market awaits United States Antimony's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at United States Antimony's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0 -0.01 -0.01 0 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% 18.0% -2.0% 8.0%

Performance of United States Antimony Shares

Shares of United States Antimony were trading at $3.64 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 936.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

