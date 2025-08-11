August 11, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

A Look at Zevra Therapeutics's Upcoming Earnings Report

Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Zevra Therapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40.

The announcement from Zevra Therapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.43% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Zevra Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.40 -0.42 -0.44
EPS Actual -0.06 -0.67 -0.69 -0.48
Price Change % 3.0% -2.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Performance of Zevra Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics were trading at $12.02 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 71.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Zevra Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
