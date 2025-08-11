August 11, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

A Look at Navigator Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Benzinga Insights
Navigator Holdings NVGS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Navigator Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Navigator Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.12% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Navigator Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.30 0.32 0.32 0.33
EPS Actual 0.36 0.38 0.29 0.34
Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Navigator Holdings were trading at $15.86 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
