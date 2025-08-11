Absci's Earnings: A Preview

Absci ABSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Absci will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.20.

The market awaits Absci's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 1.69% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Absci's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.23 -0.21 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.25 -0.24 -0.22 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% -14.000000000000002% 11.0%

Absci Share Price Analysis

Shares of Absci were trading at $2.84 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

