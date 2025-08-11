A Preview Of Paysafe's Earnings

Paysafe PSFE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Paysafe will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41.

Paysafe bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.08% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paysafe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.70 0.61 0.08 EPS Actual 0.34 0.48 0.51 0.59 Price Change % -5.0% 4.0% -5.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Paysafe's Stock

Shares of Paysafe were trading at $11.36 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.