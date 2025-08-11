Earnings Preview For Eagle Point Credit Co

Eagle Point Credit Co ECC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Eagle Point Credit Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Anticipation surrounds Eagle Point Credit Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 2.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.28 0.28 0.33 EPS Actual 0.33 0.12 0.23 0.28 Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking Eagle Point Credit Co's Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Co were trading at $6.09 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Eagle Point Credit Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

