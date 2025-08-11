August 11, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Eagle Point Credit Co

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Eagle Point Credit Co ECC will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Eagle Point Credit Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25.

Anticipation surrounds Eagle Point Credit Co's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 2.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Eagle Point Credit Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.28 0.28 0.33
EPS Actual 0.33 0.12 0.23 0.28
Price Change % 2.0% -1.0% -2.0% 1.0%

Tracking Eagle Point Credit Co's Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Point Credit Co were trading at $6.09 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Eagle Point Credit Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ECC Logo
ECCEagle Point Credit Co Inc
$6.21-0.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
11.69
Growth
54.54
Quality
4.56
Value
N/A
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved