A Preview Of Madison Square Garden's Earnings

Madison Square Garden MSGS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Madison Square Garden to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.44.

Madison Square Garden bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $1.89 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 0.30 -0.86 0.29 EPS Actual -0.59 0.05 -0.31 1.06 Price Change % -3.0% -1.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $199.32 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

