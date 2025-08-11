Insights Ahead: Lumentum Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

Lumentum Holdings LITE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Lumentum Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

The market awaits Lumentum Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 2.83% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Lumentum Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.36 0.12 0.03 EPS Actual 0.57 0.42 0.18 0.06 Price Change % 3.0% -7.000000000000001% 14.000000000000002% 15.0%

Tracking Lumentum Holdings's Stock Performance

Shares of Lumentum Holdings were trading at $116.27 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 157.14%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Lumentum Holdings

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lumentum Holdings.

With 12 analyst ratings, Lumentum Holdings has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $98.25, indicating a potential 15.5% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Calix, Viasat and Extreme Networks, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Calix, with an average 1-year price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential 47.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Viasat, with an average 1-year price target of $26.4, suggesting a potential 77.29% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Extreme Networks, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 81.08% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Calix, Viasat and Extreme Networks, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lumentum Holdings Buy 16.02% $122.50M -5.03% Calix Buy 22.08% $136.29M -0.03% Viasat Buy 2.09% $365.30M -1.24% Extreme Networks Buy 7.91% $175.41M -11.37%

Key Takeaway:

Lumentum Holdings ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Financial Milestones: Lumentum Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lumentum Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.02% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lumentum Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.37%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lumentum Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lumentum Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

