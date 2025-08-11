Earnings Outlook For IHS Holding

IHS Holding IHS will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IHS Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07.

Anticipation surrounds IHS Holding's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.88% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at IHS Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.08 0.08 0.12 EPS Actual 0.10 0.73 -0.61 -0.36 Price Change % -3.0% 2.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of IHS Holding's Stock

Shares of IHS Holding were trading at $6.65 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 103.81%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

