A Look at H&R Block's Upcoming Earnings Report

H&R Block HRB is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that H&R Block will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.82.

Investors in H&R Block are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.21, which was followed by a 5.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at H&R Block's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 5.17 -1.61 -1.18 1.74
EPS Actual 5.38 -1.73 -1.17 1.89
Price Change % -5.0% -0.0% -7.000000000000001% 12.0%

Market Performance of H&R Block's Stock

Shares of H&R Block were trading at $55.35 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

