Earnings Outlook For Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol EC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ecopetrol to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The market awaits Ecopetrol's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Ecopetrol's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.41 0.36 0.52 EPS Actual 0.43 0.42 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% 5.0% -3.0%

Performance of Ecopetrol Shares

Shares of Ecopetrol were trading at $8.55 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.15%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

