A Preview Of Cardinal Health's Earnings

Cardinal Health CAH is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Cardinal Health to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03.

Cardinal Health bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 2.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.17 1.76 1.62 1.73 EPS Actual 2.35 1.93 1.88 1.84 Price Change % 3.0% -4.0% 7.000000000000001% 1.0%

Cardinal Health Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cardinal Health were trading at $157.41 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

