Insights Ahead: Myomo's Quarterly Earnings

Myomo MYO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Myomo to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11.

The market awaits Myomo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 30.58% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Myomo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.02 -0.04 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 Price Change % -31.0% 41.0% 20.0% -13.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Myomo were trading at $1.79 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 52.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Myomo

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Myomo.

Analysts have provided Myomo with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.75, suggesting a potential 444.69% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Pulmonx and CytoSorbents, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pulmonx, with an average 1-year price target of $6.44, suggesting a potential 259.78% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CytoSorbents, with an average 1-year price target of $8.2, suggesting a potential 358.1% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Pulmonx and CytoSorbents, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Myomo Buy 161.88% $6.61M -14.94% Pulmonx Buy 14.80% $17.20M -20.68% CytoSorbents Buy -2.92% $6.21M -11.53%

Key Takeaway:

Myomo ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Myomo is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Myomo

Myomo Inc is a wearable medical robotics company that develops, designs, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders. The MyoPro myoelectric upper limb orthosis product is registered with the Food and Drug Administration as a Class II medical device. The company provides the devices to patients and bills their insurance companies directly, sometimes utilizing the clinical services of orthotics and prosthetics providers for which a fee is paid. The company sells the product to orthotics and prosthetics providers around the world and the Veterans Health Administration (VA).

Myomo: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Myomo's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 161.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Myomo's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -35.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -8.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Myomo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

