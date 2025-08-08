Village Farms Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Village Farms Intl VFF will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Village Farms Intl to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Anticipation surrounds Village Farms Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 36.54% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Village Farms Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 -0.02 -0.03 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.08 -0.01 -0.10 Price Change % 37.0% 3.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Village Farms Intl were trading at $1.67 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 75.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

