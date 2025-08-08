August 8, 2025 3:07 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from Maravai LifeSciences's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Maravai LifeSciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Maravai LifeSciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 2.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Maravai LifeSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.01 0
EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.02 0
Price Change % -3.0% -6.0% -35.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Maravai LifeSciences's Stock

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences were trading at $2.025 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Maravai LifeSciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MRVI Logo
MRVIMaravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc
$2.135.43%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
3.08
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
32.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved