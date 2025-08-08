What to Expect from Maravai LifeSciences's Earnings

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Maravai LifeSciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The announcement from Maravai LifeSciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 2.83% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Maravai LifeSciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.01 0 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.02 0 Price Change % -3.0% -6.0% -35.0% -7.000000000000001%

Market Performance of Maravai LifeSciences's Stock

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences were trading at $2.025 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 75.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Maravai LifeSciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

