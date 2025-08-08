Uncovering Potential: Viant Technology's Earnings Preview

Viant Technology DSP will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Viant Technology to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The announcement from Viant Technology is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 12.07% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Viant Technology's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0.21 0.05 0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 0.15 0.15 0.08 Price Change % -12.0% -28.999999999999996% 22.0% -0.0%

Market Performance of Viant Technology's Stock

Shares of Viant Technology were trading at $12.93 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Viant Technology visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.