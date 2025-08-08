A Glimpse of Motorcar Parts of America's Earnings Potential

Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Motorcar Parts of America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

The announcement from Motorcar Parts of America is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 6.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.43 0 0.07 EPS Actual 0.28 0.35 0.31 -0.33 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 7.000000000000001% 1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America were trading at $11.25 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 76.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

