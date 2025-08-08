A Peek at 3D Sys's Future Earnings

3D Sys DDD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 3D Sys to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Investors in 3D Sys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 26.67% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 3D Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.11 -0.09 -0.04 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.19 -0.12 -0.14 -0.17 Price Change % -27.0% -21.0% -13.0% -8.0% 3.0%

Performance of 3D Sys Shares

Shares of 3D Sys were trading at $1.76 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

