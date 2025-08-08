Insights into WideOpenWest's Upcoming Earnings

WideOpenWest WOW will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate WideOpenWest to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from WideOpenWest is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at WideOpenWest's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.13 -0.10 -0.15 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.13 -0.27 -0.13 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Performance of WideOpenWest Shares

Shares of WideOpenWest were trading at $3.17 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.44%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on WideOpenWest

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $6.5, the consensus suggests a potential 105.05% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cable One, EchoStar and Charter Communications, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Cable One, with an average 1-year price target of $120.0, suggesting a potential 3685.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for EchoStar, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 799.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charter Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $397.0, suggesting a potential 12423.66% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Cable One, EchoStar and Charter Communications are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity WideOpenWest Buy -7.12% $91M -6.87% Cable One Underperform -3.39% $278.72M -28.14% EchoStar Neutral -5.76% $909.14M -1.54% Charter Communications Neutral 0.59% $6.82B 8.02%

Key Takeaway:

WideOpenWest ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative percentages indicating a decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, WideOpenWest's performance is weaker compared to its peers in terms of financial metrics.

All You Need to Know About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest Inc is a cable operator and broadband service, provider. The company serves residential, business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Kansas, Tennessee, Maryland, and South Carolina. Its service portfolio consists of high-speed internet, data, voice, cloud, and cable television services. The company operates in one business segment that is Broadband Services. The majority of the revenue is generated from the subscription service revenue received.

WideOpenWest: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, WideOpenWest faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -7.12% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: WideOpenWest's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.27%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WideOpenWest's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: WideOpenWest's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for WideOpenWest visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.