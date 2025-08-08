A Preview Of Dole's Earnings

Dole DOLE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dole will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The announcement from Dole is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dole's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.07 0.20 0.43 EPS Actual 0.35 0.16 0.19 0.49 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -1.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Dole's Stock

Shares of Dole were trading at $14.59 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

