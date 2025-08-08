Examining the Future: Green Dot's Earnings Outlook

Green Dot GDOT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Green Dot to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

The market awaits Green Dot's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.35 in the last quarter, leading to a 25.75% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Green Dot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.35 0.17 0.23 EPS Actual 1.06 0.40 0.13 0.25 Price Change % 26.0% -6.0% -17.0% 14.000000000000002%

Performance of Green Dot Shares

Shares of Green Dot were trading at $9.7 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.83%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Green Dot

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Green Dot.

Green Dot has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $11.0, the consensus suggests a potential 13.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Green Dot, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Green Dot are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Green Dot Neutral 23.65% $205.96M 2.83%

Key Takeaway:

Green Dot is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks in the middle for revenue growth compared to its peers. In terms of gross profit, Green Dot is at the bottom among its peers. For return on equity, Green Dot is also at the bottom compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Green Dot

Green Dot Corp is a financial technology company that provides financial services for consumers in the United States without good banking options. It has three segments Consumer Services, Business to Business Services(B2B), and Money Movement Services. The company generates maximum revenue from B2B segment. Its B2B Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from (i) its partnerships with prominent consumer and technology companies that make banking products and services available to their consumers, partners and workforce through integration with its banking platform (the "Banking-as-a-Service", or "BaaS channel"), and (ii) a comprehensive payroll platform that it offers to corporate enterprises (the "Employer channel") to facilitate payments for today's workforce.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Green Dot

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Green Dot's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Green Dot's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Green Dot's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Green Dot's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Green Dot's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.08.

To track all earnings releases for Green Dot visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.