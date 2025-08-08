An Overview of TAT Techs's Earnings

TAT Techs TATT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate TAT Techs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

Anticipation surrounds TAT Techs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 5.43% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TAT Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.29 EPS Actual 0.34 0.30 0.26 0.25 Price Change % -5.0% 8.0% 13.0% 17.0%

Market Performance of TAT Techs's Stock

Shares of TAT Techs were trading at $37.8 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 170.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

