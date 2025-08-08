Exploring MeridianLink's Earnings Expectations

MeridianLink MLNK is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect MeridianLink to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Investors in MeridianLink are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.97% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MeridianLink's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.08 0.08 0.08 EPS Actual 0.09 0.08 0.06 0.04 Price Change % -2.0% 17.0% -1.0% -5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of MeridianLink were trading at $16.03 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.78%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on MeridianLink

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MeridianLink.

The consensus rating for MeridianLink is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $18.0, there's a potential 12.29% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verint Systems, SEMrush Hldgs and Karooooo, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Verint Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential 107.92% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SEMrush Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 34.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Karooooo, with an average 1-year price target of $57.75, suggesting a potential 260.26% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Verint Systems, SEMrush Hldgs and Karooooo, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MeridianLink Neutral 4.72% $53.77M -1.09% Verint Systems Buy -5.96% $138.90M -0.27% SEMrush Hldgs Neutral 3.69% $85.15M -2.40% Karooooo Outperform 18.04% $873.30M 7.94%

Key Takeaway:

MeridianLink ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth, with a negative percentage. In terms of gross profit, MeridianLink is at the bottom compared to its peers. However, it has a higher return on equity compared to its peers, placing it at the top for this metric.

Discovering MeridianLink: A Closer Look

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based software solution for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies. It generates maximum revenue from Lending Software Solutions.

Key Indicators: MeridianLink's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: MeridianLink's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MeridianLink's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -5.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MeridianLink's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MeridianLink's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MeridianLink's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.08. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for MeridianLink visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.