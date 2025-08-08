What's Next: MidCap Financial's Earnings Preview

MidCap Financial MFIC will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MidCap Financial to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The market awaits MidCap Financial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 1.75% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MidCap Financial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.4 0.42 0.43 EPS Actual 0.37 0.4 0.44 0.45 Price Change % 2.0% -4.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of MidCap Financial's Stock

Shares of MidCap Financial were trading at $12.46 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for MidCap Financial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.