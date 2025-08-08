Uncovering Potential: Fluence Energy's Earnings Preview

Fluence Energy FLNC will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fluence Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Fluence Energy bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.09, leading to a 6.87% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Fluence Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.22 0.30 -0.11 EPS Actual -0.24 -0.32 0.34 0 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -46.0% -19.0% 15.0%

Tracking Fluence Energy's Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy were trading at $9.07 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 42.61%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Fluence Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Fluence Energy.

The consensus rating for Fluence Energy is Neutral, based on 9 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $7.0, there's a potential 22.82% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Amprius Technologies, Shoals Technologies Gr and Plug Power, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amprius Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $12.2, suggesting a potential 34.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Shoals Technologies Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $6.7, suggesting a potential 26.13% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Plug Power, with an average 1-year price target of $1.09, suggesting a potential 87.98% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Amprius Technologies, Shoals Technologies Gr and Plug Power, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Fluence Energy Neutral -30.74% $42.58M -7.78% Amprius Technologies Buy 383.05% $-2.36M -13.40% Shoals Technologies Gr Buy 11.68% $41.20M 2.44% Plug Power Neutral 11.15% $-73.86M -10.95%

Key Takeaway:

Fluence Energy ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values indicating a decline. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. However, it is not the worst performer for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Fluence Energy: A Closer Look

Fluence Energy Inc is enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fluence Energy

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Fluence Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -30.74% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fluence Energy's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -7.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fluence Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -7.78%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fluence Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

