BigBear.ai Hldgs Earnings Preview

BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BigBear.ai Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds BigBear.ai Hldgs's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.19, leading to a 0.6% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at BigBear.ai Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 EPS Actual -0.25 -0.42 -0.05 -0.05 Price Change % 1.0% -20.0% -10.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of BigBear.ai Hldgs's Stock

Shares of BigBear.ai Hldgs were trading at $6.61 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 422.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on BigBear.ai Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BigBear.ai Hldgs.

Analysts have provided BigBear.ai Hldgs with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $9.0, suggesting a potential 36.16% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ASGN, DXC Technology and CI&T, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ASGN, with an average 1-year price target of $49.0, suggesting a potential 641.3% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for DXC Technology, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 152.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for CI&T, with an average 1-year price target of $7.27, suggesting a potential 9.98% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for ASGN, DXC Technology and CI&T are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BigBear.ai Hldgs Buy 4.94% $7.39M -63.88% ASGN Neutral -1.36% $293.30M 1.62% DXC Technology Neutral -2.38% $771M 0.50% CI&T Buy 4.89% $34.47M 2.61%

Key Takeaway:

BigBear.ai Hldgs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates and lower profit compared to peers. However, it stands at the top for Return on Equity, indicating higher profitability relative to equity. The consensus rating for BigBear.ai Hldgs is mixed compared to peers.

About BigBear.ai Hldgs

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization, that provides both software and services to its customers. Its AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three markets; supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It operates in two segments; Cyber & Engineering segment and Analytics segment. Company generate revenue by providing customers with Edge AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and predictive visualization. It generate revenue from providing both software and services to customers.

BigBear.ai Hldgs: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BigBear.ai Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.94% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BigBear.ai Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -178.34%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BigBear.ai Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -63.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): BigBear.ai Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.75%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, BigBear.ai Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for BigBear.ai Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.