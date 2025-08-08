August 8, 2025 12:04 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview For Consolidated Water Co

Consolidated Water Co CWCO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The announcement from Consolidated Water Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 5.43% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Consolidated Water Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.22 0.28 0.25 0.34
EPS Actual 0.31 0.11 0.31 0.26
Price Change % 5.0% -7.000000000000001% 5.0% 1.0%

Shares of Consolidated Water Co were trading at $28.9 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Consolidated Water Co visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
