Examining the Future: Owens & Minor's Earnings Outlook

Owens & Minor OMI is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Owens & Minor to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Investors in Owens & Minor are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Owens & Minor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.52 0.41 0.31 EPS Actual 0.23 0.55 0.42 0.36 Price Change % 0.0% 39.0% -2.0% -1.0%

Tracking Owens & Minor's Stock Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor were trading at $6.31 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 56.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Owens & Minor

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Owens & Minor.

The consensus rating for Owens & Minor is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $10.0, there's a potential 58.48% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Owens & Minor, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Owens & Minor, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Owens & Minor Neutral 0.74% $526.01M -4.40%

Key Takeaway:

Owens & Minor is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. In terms of gross profit, Owens & Minor is at the top among its peers, reflecting strong profitability. However, its return on equity is at the bottom, suggesting lower returns generated on shareholders' equity compared to peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Inc distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The business is under two segments: Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through its production and kitting operations and provides medical supplies and solutions for the prevention of healthcare-associated infections across the acute and alternate site channels. The Patient Direct segment provides delivery of disposable medical supplies sold directly to patients and home health agencies. Majority of the revenue is generated from Products & Healthcare Services segment.

Owens & Minor: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Owens & Minor's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Owens & Minor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Owens & Minor's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, Owens & Minor faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

