Examining the Future: Natural Gas Services Gr's Earnings Outlook

Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Natural Gas Services Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31.

The announcement from Natural Gas Services Gr is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 18.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natural Gas Services Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.25 0.23 0.29 EPS Actual 0.38 0.23 0.40 0.34 Price Change % 18.0% -8.0% 2.0% 11.0%

Natural Gas Services Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Natural Gas Services Gr were trading at $23.97 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.65%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Natural Gas Services Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Natural Gas Services Gr.

Natural Gas Services Gr has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $33.0, the consensus suggests a potential 37.1% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oil States International, Ranger Energy Services and Energy Servs of America, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Oil States International, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 77.15% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Ranger Energy Services, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 45.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Energy Servs of America, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 12.75% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Oil States International, Ranger Energy Services and Energy Servs of America, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Natural Gas Services Gr Buy 12.13% $15.62M 1.88% Oil States International Neutral -11.25% $28.17M 0.39% Ranger Energy Services Neutral 1.81% $14.70M 2.66% Energy Servs of America Buy 7.80% $77.86K -11.84%

Key Takeaway:

Natural Gas Services Gr ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, it is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

About Natural Gas Services Gr

Natural Gas Services Group Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. The company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. Its operating units include Rental, Sales, and Aftermarket services. The company generates the majority of its revenue by renting out low- to medium-horsepower compression equipment to natural gas production companies in unconventional oil and gas regions of the United States.

Financial Insights: Natural Gas Services Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Natural Gas Services Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.13%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Natural Gas Services Gr's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.98%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Natural Gas Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.65. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Natural Gas Services Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.