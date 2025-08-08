A Preview Of Sonida Senior Living's Earnings

Sonida Senior Living SNDA will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Sonida Senior Living to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.78.

Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.18 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.44% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Sonida Senior Living's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.95 -0.71 EPS Actual -0.77 -0.38 -0.98 -0.86 Price Change % -0.0% -2.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Sonida Senior Living were trading at $24.27 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Sonida Senior Living

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Sonida Senior Living.

Analysts have given Sonida Senior Living a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $26.0, indicating a potential 7.13% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Oncology Institute, Joint and US Physical Therapy, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Oncology Institute, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 75.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Joint, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 25.83% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for US Physical Therapy, with an average 1-year price target of $100.5, suggesting a potential 314.09% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Oncology Institute, Joint and US Physical Therapy, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Sonida Senior Living Neutral 36.31% $80.32M -21.35% Oncology Institute Buy 10.29% $17.25M -371.33% Joint Buy 7.33% $10.11M 4.24% US Physical Therapy Outperform 18.06% $31.07M 2.45%

Key Takeaway:

Sonida Senior Living ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it has the highest Return on Equity among the group, showcasing strong profitability relative to its equity. The consensus rating for Sonida Senior Living is neutral, suggesting a mixed sentiment towards the company compared to its peers.

Get to Know Sonida Senior Living Better

Sonida Senior Living Inc is an owner operator of senior housing communities in the United States in terms of resident capacity. It provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, Respite Care and Temporary Care Programs, Home Care Services, and memory care services. The company's objective is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The basic service of the company is comprised of meals, housekeeping, laundry, 24-hour staffing, transportation, social and recreational activities, and healthcare monitoring.

Key Indicators: Sonida Senior Living's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sonida Senior Living's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sonida Senior Living's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -21.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sonida Senior Living's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 11.08, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

