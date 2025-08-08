A Look at Repay Hldgs's Upcoming Earnings Report

Repay Hldgs RPAY is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Repay Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Repay Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 2.23% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Repay Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.25 0.22 0.22 EPS Actual 0.22 0.24 0.23 0.22 Price Change % -2.0% -14.000000000000002% -1.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Repay Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Repay Hldgs were trading at $5.32 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 33.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Repay Hldgs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Repay Hldgs.

Analysts have provided Repay Hldgs with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $4.62, suggesting a potential 13.16% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PaySign, Cantaloupe and Flywire, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PaySign, with an average 1-year price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential 56.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cantaloupe, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 163.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Flywire, with an average 1-year price target of $13.1, suggesting a potential 146.24% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for PaySign, Cantaloupe and Flywire, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Repay Holdings Neutral -4.21% $58.66M -1.05% PaySign Buy 2.58% $11.69M 3.41% Cantaloupe Outperform 11.09% $31.36M 22.69% Flywire Buy 27.21% $78.00M -1.52%

Key Takeaway:

Repay Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Repay Hldgs

Repay Holdings Corp is engaged in providing integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have transaction processing needs. It allows customers to pay through Mobile App, Text, Interactive Voice Response, Virtual Terminal, Hosted Payment Page and Online Customer Portal among others. It operates in two segments Consumer Payments and Business Payments.

Key Indicators: Repay Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Repay Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.21%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Repay Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repay Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repay Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Repay Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

