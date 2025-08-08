Earnings Preview: Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy HNRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Hallador Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The market awaits Hallador Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.39, leading to a 21.4% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hallador Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.13 -0.10 -0.08 EPS Actual 0.23 0.07 0.04 -0.27 Price Change % 21.0% 4.0% 26.0% -22.0%

Performance of Hallador Energy Shares

Shares of Hallador Energy were trading at $19.97 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 277.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Hallador Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hallador Energy.

Hallador Energy has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $23.0, the consensus suggests a potential 15.17% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AES and Vistra, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AES, with an average 1-year price target of $13.5, suggesting a potential 32.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Vistra, with an average 1-year price target of $193.0, suggesting a potential 866.45% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for AES and Vistra, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hallador Energy Outperform 5.57% $67.35M 9.09% AES Outperform -2.96% $453M -3.07% Vistra Buy 28.78% $793M -11.65%

Key Takeaway:

Hallador Energy ranks highest in Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. The company's Return on Equity is the highest.

Get to Know Hallador Energy Better

Hallador Energy Co is a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, and it is part of the electric power generation industry. The operations of the company are divided into two primary reportable segments, the Coal Operations and Electric Operations segments. The majority of revenue is earned from the Coal Operations segment.

Hallador Energy's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hallador Energy's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.57% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Hallador Energy's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hallador Energy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Hallador Energy adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Hallador Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

