Insights Ahead: WW International's Quarterly Earnings

WW International WW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that WW International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Investors in WW International are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.10, leading to a 43.04% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at WW International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.02 0.06 0.01 EPS Actual -0.47 0.04 0.24 -0.13 Price Change % -43.0% -20.0% -0.0% -4.0%

Market Performance of WW International's Stock

Shares of WW International were trading at $38.03 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5027.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.