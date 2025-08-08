A Look Ahead: Xenon Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Forecast

Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00.

Anticipation surrounds Xenon Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.07, leading to a 17.43% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.90 -0.84 -0.81 -0.70 EPS Actual -0.83 -0.84 -0.81 -0.75 Price Change % -17.0% -3.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals's Stock

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals were trading at $33.63 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Xenon Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.