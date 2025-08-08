A Glimpse of Roivant Sciences's Earnings Potential

Roivant Sciences ROIV is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.26.

The announcement from Roivant Sciences is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.06, leading to a 2.74% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Roivant Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.16 -0.24 -0.26 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.20 -0.25 -0.17 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% 3.0% 2.0%

Tracking Roivant Sciences's Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences were trading at $11.55 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Roivant Sciences

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $18.0, the consensus suggests a potential 55.84% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Exact Sciences and Halozyme Therapeutics, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $428.0, suggesting a potential 3605.63% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Exact Sciences, with an average 1-year price target of $58.5, suggesting a potential 406.49% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Halozyme Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $68.12, suggesting a potential 489.78% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Exact Sciences and Halozyme Therapeutics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Roivant Sciences Buy -16.08% $7.37M -4.18% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Buy 1353.76% $203.74M -6.01% Exact Sciences Outperform 15.99% $562.45M -0.05% Halozyme Therapeutics Neutral 40.79% $279.36M 40.53%

Key Takeaway:

Roivant Sciences ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it is at the top for Return on Equity.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. It also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. Its drug candidate VTAMA (tapinarof) is a treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients and is in its commercial stage. The other drug candidates in their different stages of development are; Batoclimab, IMVT-1402, Brepocitinib, Namilumab, and others.

Roivant Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Roivant Sciences faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -16.08% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Roivant Sciences's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2727.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.18%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Roivant Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

