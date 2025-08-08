Earnings Outlook For Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech LEGN will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Legend Biotech to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

Anticipation surrounds Legend Biotech's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.18, which was followed by a 10.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Legend Biotech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.25 -0.33 -0.42 -0.38 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.15 -0.34 -0.05 Price Change % -11.0% 3.0% -2.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Legend Biotech were trading at $37.43 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

