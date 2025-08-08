Barrick Mining's Earnings Outlook

Barrick Mining B is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Barrick Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

The announcement from Barrick Mining is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Barrick Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.41 0.31 0.27 EPS Actual 0.35 0.46 0.30 0.32 Price Change % -3.0% 1.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Tracking Barrick Mining's Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Mining were trading at $23.07 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Barrick Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.