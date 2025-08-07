Exploring Yatra Online's Earnings Expectations

Yatra Online YTRA is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Yatra Online will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Yatra Online bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Yatra Online's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.02 0.01 EPS Actual -0.01 0.01 -0.01 0.01 Price Change % 9.0% 2.0% 7.000000000000001% -11.0%

Market Performance of Yatra Online's Stock

Shares of Yatra Online were trading at $0.9051 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 34.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Yatra Online visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.