A Preview Of Canopy Growth's Earnings

Canopy Growth CGC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Canopy Growth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Canopy Growth is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.91, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canopy Growth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025
EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.48 -0.27 -0.35
EPS Actual -1.01 -0.79 -1.11 -1.19
Price Change % -23.0% -27.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0%

Tracking Canopy Growth's Stock Performance

Shares of Canopy Growth were trading at $1.05 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 83.52%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
