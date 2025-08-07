Preview: AMC Networks's Earnings

AMC Networks AMCX will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate AMC Networks to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58.

Anticipation surrounds AMC Networks's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.29, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AMC Networks's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.81 1.05 0.62 1.52 EPS Actual 0.52 0.64 0.91 1.24 Price Change % 2.0% -11.0% 3.0% -5.0%

Performance of AMC Networks Shares

Shares of AMC Networks were trading at $5.92 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 40.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on AMC Networks

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AMC Networks.

Analysts have provided AMC Networks with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Underperform. The average one-year price target stands at $5.75, suggesting a potential 2.87% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of E W Scripps and Sinclair, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for E W Scripps, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 32.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sinclair, with an average 1-year price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential 215.37% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for E W Scripps and Sinclair, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AMC Networks Underperform -6.91% $287.89M 2.20% E W Scripps Neutral -6.60% $207.24M -2.09% Sinclair Buy -2.76% $358M -30.62%

Key Takeaway:

AMC Networks ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, AMC Networks is at the top among its peers.

Delving into AMC Networks's Background

AMC Networks owns several linear pay-TV networks, including AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. AMC, its most widely distributed network, reached 60 million pay-TV households in the US at the end of 2024. The firm also had nearly 12.5 million US streaming subscribers, with AMC+ as the flagship streaming platform. With both its linear networks and streaming offerings, the firm caters to specific niche audiences. Over the last 15 years, AMC has shifted its focus to original scripted programming from classic movies. It creates content through AMC Studios and also generates revenue from licensing content. Following an international divestiture at the end of 2023, domestic operations make up nearly 90% of total revenue.

Financial Milestones: AMC Networks's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: AMC Networks's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AMC Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AMC Networks's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: AMC Networks's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

