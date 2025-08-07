Uncovering Potential: Alpha Metallurgical's Earnings Preview

Alpha Metallurgical AMR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alpha Metallurgical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.48.

Anticipation surrounds Alpha Metallurgical's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.54, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alpha Metallurgical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -1.06 -0.16 1.03 4.34 EPS Actual -2.60 -0.16 0.29 4.49 Price Change % -9.0% -7.000000000000001% -3.0% 0.0%

Performance of Alpha Metallurgical Shares

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical were trading at $123.27 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 51.95%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Alpha Metallurgical

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alpha Metallurgical.

A total of 4 analyst ratings have been received for Alpha Metallurgical, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $158.75, suggesting a potential 28.78% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ramaco Resources, Olympic Steel and Warrior Met Coal, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ramaco Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential 82.42% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Olympic Steel, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 69.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Warrior Met Coal, with an average 1-year price target of $64.5, suggesting a potential 47.68% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Ramaco Resources, Olympic Steel and Warrior Met Coal are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alpha Metallurgical Buy -38.44% $-17.89M -2.08% Ramaco Resources Buy -1.52% $18.78M -3.98% Olympic Steel Outperform -5.66% $121.80M 0.91% Warrior Met Coal Buy -40.43% $1.06M -0.39%

Key Takeaway:

Alpha Metallurgical ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating the lowest performance in these areas among its peers. However, it has a higher Return on Equity compared to some peers. Overall, Alpha Metallurgical's performance is mixed when compared to its peers in the analysis.

Discovering Alpha Metallurgical: A Closer Look

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines, and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segment of the company is Met. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.

Alpha Metallurgical: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Alpha Metallurgical faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -38.44% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alpha Metallurgical's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpha Metallurgical's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.08%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpha Metallurgical's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Alpha Metallurgical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

