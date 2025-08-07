Insights into Calumet Specialty Prods's Upcoming Earnings

Calumet Specialty Prods CLMT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-08-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Prods to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Calumet Specialty Prods bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $1.46 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Calumet Specialty Prods's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.41 -0.37 -0.34 -0.55 EPS Actual -1.87 -0.47 -1.18 -0.48 Price Change % 4.0% -4.0% 10.0% 16.0%

Performance of Calumet Specialty Prods Shares

Shares of Calumet Specialty Prods were trading at $15.22 as of August 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Calumet Specialty Prods visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.